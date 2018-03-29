Young Prattville golf star to compete at Augusta National event

Julie Waldo has been preparing for the Drive Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National this weekend. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Julie Waldo has been preparing for the Drive Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National this weekend. (Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Julie Waldo has been preparing for the Drive Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National this weekend. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Golf runs in the Waldo family. Stuart waldo has played for over 40 years. His sister, Julie Waldo, played collegiately at Florida and on the LPGA tour.

But in 1984, Julie was murdered in Gainsville before her career could take flight.

Now, Julie's passion lives on years later... in her 9-year-old niece... also named Julie.

"When I was three my dad bought me a plastic set of clubs and I would drag them around the golf course with him," said daughter Julie Waldo.

"I did my first tournament when I was five and I just kind of jumped right in to it," she said.

Julie Waldo definitely knows her way around a golf course. This Prattville budding golf star has her swing down!

Waldo is one of just 80 junior golfers competing in this weekend's Drive Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National. She's the only representative from Alabama and one of just 10 girls in her age group.

"I'm just really excited for it. I'm nervous but I'm also very excited," Waldo said.

"Everybody in the family is really getting motivated for this event supporting Julie," said Julie's mom, Kerri Waldo.

"It's really a once-in-a-lifetime thing. All my friends have been asking if she's practiced for it and all," said dad, Stuart Waldo.

And Julie does practice six days a week at the the RTJ Capital Hill ... with her caddie - slash-- dad Stuart--- watching over-- giving pointers.

"My dad says my chipping is my strong point," Julie Waldo said.

Dad also makes sure Julie knows just how big this moment is, getting to play at Augusta National on national television the weekend before the Masters.

"My brother and my dad are like, 'She doesn't understand, this is a big thing!'" said Julie.

"Her big brother and I have been reminding her just how awesome that is going to be to stand on the 18th green at Augusta," said Stuart Waldo.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.