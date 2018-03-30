Amanda: Showers are gone, sunshine returns

Rain, what rain? Showers and storms that were widespread yesterday afternoon and evening are now gone, and in its place, we are seeing a mild morning with a few lingering clouds. As we head through our Friday and Easter weekend, sunshine looks to return and the forecast is looking great!

Today: The cold front has now passed towards the south and east, and now cooler/drier air is filtering into our region. High pressure will move in a keep us rain-free all day long. Highs will be seasonable in the upper 60s/low 70s thanks to a bit of a breeze coming out of the northwest, but it's still a nice day.

Weekend: Temperatures will be warming up as we head into Saturday and Sunday... the wind will calm a bit, and dry air in our atmosphere will warm very effectively. The first half of the weekend will feature highs in the mid-70s, but by the second half, we will be on either side of 80°!

