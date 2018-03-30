Amanda: Sunny and shower-free Easter weekend ahead!

Goodbye wet weather of yesterday, and hello abundant sunshine! Showers and storms that were widespread during our Thursday afternoon and evening are now gone; in its place, we had a mild morning with a few lingering clouds. As we go throughout our Friday and Easter weekend, sunshine looks to stick around and the forecast is looking great!

Today: The cold front that brought us rain within the past 24 hours has now passed towards the south and east, and cooler/drier air is filtering into our region as we speak. A partly cloudy sky will stick around for the first half of the day, but clearing conditions are likely by this afternoon. High pressure will move in and take control of our overall weather pattern for the next few days, starting with today. Highs will be seasonable in the upper 60s/low 70s thanks to a bit of a breeze coming out of the northwest.



We keep things clear and calm during the night, so some decent radiational cooling is likely. Overnight lows will drop a bit, dipping down into the 40s for much of our area. Still pretty normal for the end of March.

Weekend: Temperatures will be warming up as we head into Saturday and Sunday... the wind will calm a bit, and dry air in our atmosphere will warm very effectively. The first half of the weekend will feature highs in the mid-70s, but by the second half, we will be on either side of 80°!

Although all eyes on fixed on the great weekend weather, we here at WSFA are going to closely monitor what could be our next chance for storms... we are dry to start our workweek Monday, but by later in the day Tuesday into Wednesday, our next weather maker. The potential for strong to severe storms may be increasing, so we will fine tune the forecast and bring you updates throughout the weekend.

