Vernon: Warm Easter weekend ahead

Clouds are clearing out as high pressure moves in behind last night's cold front. Temperatures peaked in the upper 60s to low 70s, but our northwesterly winds provided a chill in the air. With mostly clear skies and that cool breeze still in place expect a chilly night. Lows overnight will fall into the mid 40s.

After a cool start, get ready for a warmer day tomorrow. We'll have a gradual warming trend as we move through our Easter holiday weekend. Afternoon highs Saturday will reach into the mid 70s for many. I wouldn't be surprised to see a few near 80 degree locations across extreme south Alabama. Skies will be mostly sunny Saturday and turning partly cloudy Easter Sunday.

A frontal boundary will be to our north over the Tennessee Valley. This will bring an increase in cloud cover to our area Sunday afternoon, but no rain. A few showers will likely impact north Alabama, north Mississippi, Tennessee and the Carolinas. So if you have any travel plans just be mindful there will be some rain in the region Sunday.

We'll remain dry Monday as we await our next storm system that will arrive Tuesday afternoon. This will likely bring widespread rain to the area with a few storms. Far to early to get in to a discussion regarding severe weather. So for now just enjoy and have a fun and safe Easter weekend and expect rain by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.