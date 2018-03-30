Blood drive marks Alabama’s 3rd annual Doctors’ Day - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Blood drive marks Alabama’s 3rd annual Doctors’ Day

By Bethany Davis, Reporter / Anchor
March 30 is National Doctors' Day (Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo) March 30 is National Doctors' Day (Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

March 30 is Doctors’ Day in Alabama, to recognize the state's more than 17,000 licensed physicians and the work they do. This is the third annual Doctors’ Day in Alabama.

For the first time, LifeSouth Community Blood Bank is holding a special blood drive in honor of Doctors’ Day. LifeSouth will provide cards at the blood drive to leave a note for your doctor, telling him you are donating in his honor and why. The blood drive runs Friday 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

Doctors’ Day in Alabama, a project sponsored by the Medical Association of the State of Alabama, the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama Hospital Association will be held in conjunction with National Doctors’ Day to celebrate physicians of all specialties serving in our communities.

“The practice of medicine is a special calling,” said Mark Jackson, executive director of the Medical Association. “Physicians study and train for many years, work long and unpredictable hours, and cope with often conflicting demands of work and family life to serve the needs of their communities,”

The Medical Association will tell you doctors are healers first, but they also contribute greatly to the economy. An American Medical Association study shows each Alabama physician supports an average of 11.7 jobs. that's more than 101,00 jobs statewide, and $16.7 billion economic impact.

“Physicians, whether practicing in the community or employed by hospitals, are essential for providing high-quality care to the residents of our state,” said Donald E. Williamson, M.D., president of the Alabama Hospital Association. “They provide critical services to diagnose and treat hospitalized patients, interpret imaging and lab reports, put patients to sleep for surgery and work in the emergency department. Hospitals all over the state will be celebrating this important partnership on March 30,”

Jackson agreed with Williamson. “Physicians often lead patients and families through some of life’s most challenging moments,” Jackson said. “While they deserve appreciation every day, we wanted to have one day to show deep gratitude to our physicians for the work they do each day to make the health of our residents and our state better,”

President George H.W. Bush signed the first proclamation to make March 30 National Doctors’ Day back in 1991.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

