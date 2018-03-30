Man facing robbery charges in Montgomery

A Montgomery man is facing robbery charges after an incident Wednesday.

Juanderrius Keontae Riley, 20, is charged with robbery first degree, receiving stolen property second degree and driving while suspended.

The charges are related to an incident that happened around 8:30 p.m. at 915 South Jackson Street, court documents indicate. Riley is said to have committed a robbery with a deadly weapon or instrument.

Documents indicate during the robbery around $3,000 was taken.

The details of the robbery have not been released. We have reached out to Montgomery Police for more information.

Riley was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $75,500 bond.

