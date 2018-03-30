Country superstar to make stop in Montgomery Saturday

John Rich is making an appearance for a promotional event Saturday (Source: Wortman Works Media & Marketing)

A country superstar is set to make an appearance for a promotional event at a Montgomery ABC Store on Saturday.

According to a news release, John Rich of the award-winning duo Big & Rich is doing a special promotion for Redneck Riviera Whiskey. The promotional event is taking place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at ABC Store 72, located in the Shoppes of Eastchase.

The promotional event includes a tasting of Redneck Riviera Whiskey. Rich will also be signing purchased bottles and taking photos.

Redneck Riviera Whiskey is a joint collaboration between Rich and Eastside Distilling. The small batch whiskey is described as having a honey-vanilla smoothness with a subtle finish.

