All lanes of I-65 near Pine Level reopen after multi-vehicle crash

Motorists traveling on Interstate 65 near Pine Level (Exit 186) found themselves with long delays Friday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash north of Prattville.

As of 2:45 p.m., however, Alabama State Troopers say the scene has been cleared and traffic should be moving again.

Alabama Department of Transportation cameras showed the crash in the northbound lanes near mile marker 188, north of the Pine Level exit. Several vehicles were in the median both sides of I-65 were blocked for some time.

Cpl. Jesse Thornton with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said there were injuries, but he could not provide any information on the severity.

The crash remains under investigation.

