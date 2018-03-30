All lanes of I-65 near Pine Level reopen after multi-vehicle cra - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

All lanes of I-65 near Pine Level reopen after multi-vehicle crash

Crash on I-65 near Pine Level (Source: ALDOT) Crash on I-65 near Pine Level (Source: ALDOT)
PINE LEVEL, AL (WSFA) -

Motorists traveling on Interstate 65 near Pine Level (Exit 186) found themselves with long delays Friday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash north of Prattville.

As of 2:45 p.m., however, Alabama State Troopers say the scene has been cleared and traffic should be moving again.

Alabama Department of Transportation cameras showed the crash in the northbound lanes near mile marker 188, north of the Pine Level exit. Several vehicles were in the median both sides of I-65 were blocked for some time.

Cpl. Jesse Thornton with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said there were injuries, but he could not provide any information on the severity.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Syria bomb kills 2 coalition troops from US and UK

    Syria bomb kills 2 coalition troops from US and UK

    Friday, March 30 2018 5:42 AM EDT2018-03-30 09:42:00 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 5:35 PM EDT2018-03-30 21:35:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Hussein Malla). In this photo taken on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, a member of the Kurdish internal security forces patrols a commercial street in Manbij, north Syria. Manbij, a mixed Arab and Kurdish town of nearly 400,000, was liberated from...(AP Photo/Hussein Malla). In this photo taken on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, a member of the Kurdish internal security forces patrols a commercial street in Manbij, north Syria. Manbij, a mixed Arab and Kurdish town of nearly 400,000, was liberated from...

    US military: 2 coalition personnel killed, 5 wounded by roadside bombing in Syria.

    More >>

    US military: 2 coalition personnel killed, 5 wounded by roadside bombing in Syria.

    More >>

  • Could enemies target undersea cables that link the world?

    Could enemies target undersea cables that link the world?

    Friday, March 30 2018 12:51 AM EDT2018-03-30 04:51:46 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-03-30 21:34:34 GMT
    (Gonzalo Mórtola via AP). In this 2018 photo provided by Gonzalo Mórtola, the Russian research vessel Yantar is shown docked in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Russian ships are skulking around underwater communications cables, worrying the U.S. and its alli...(Gonzalo Mórtola via AP). In this 2018 photo provided by Gonzalo Mórtola, the Russian research vessel Yantar is shown docked in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Russian ships are skulking around underwater communications cables, worrying the U.S. and its alli...

    There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.

    More >>

    There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Blast in Syria kills member of UK armed forces

    The Latest: Blast in Syria kills member of UK armed forces

    Friday, March 30 2018 5:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 09:21:43 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-03-30 21:24:55 GMT
    A roadside bomb in northern Syria killed two coalition personnel, including an American, and wounded five others in a rare attack since the U.S.-led coalition sent troops into the war-torn country, the U.S. military. (Source: Raycom Media)A roadside bomb in northern Syria killed two coalition personnel, including an American, and wounded five others in a rare attack since the U.S.-led coalition sent troops into the war-torn country, the U.S. military. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The Latest: US military says 2 coalition personnel killed, 5 wounded by roadside bomb in Syria.

    More >>

    The Latest: US military says 2 coalition personnel killed, 5 wounded by roadside bomb in Syria.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly