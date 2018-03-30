Multi-vehicle crash causing delays, I-65 near Pine Level

Motorists traveling on Interstate 65 near Pine Level (Exit 186) may be delayed after what appears to have been a multi-vehicle crash.

According to the camera’s provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash appears to have happened in the northbound lanes, north of the Pine Level exit. Several vehicles are in the median of the interstate and both sides of I-65 appear to be blocked.

Emergency officials are on the scene. Cpl. Jesse Thornton with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says at this time there have been injuries reported. Thornton says traffic will be delayed.

The Pine Level Fire Department says northbound traffic is backed up approximately 6 miles but did not have any information on southbound delays.

For an alternate route, drivers heading northbound can take the Prattville/Cobbs Ford Road exit (Exit 179) and head toward Hwy. 31. Take a right onto Hwy. 31 North and continue until you reach I-65 at Exit 205 in Clanton.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.