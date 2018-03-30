Eufaula's own: The Donut King

To get everything just right, they have to get there early, real early. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

When it comes to donuts most folks have their go-to spot. When you get over in East Alabama near the Georgia line, a lot of folks have the same answer, The Donut King in Eufaula.

“We were ranked the number one donut shop in Alabama,” said owner Billy Nelson. “People are usually backed out the doors on Thursday and Friday,”

Billy and his wife Anna bought the donut shop from the Spivey family 28 years ago. They admit they didn’t know too much about donut making then. In fact, the Spivey’s stuck around for a while to make sure they got the hang of it. Now the Nelson’s have it down to a science.



“The dough has to be a certain thickness, about a quarter inch,” Nelson said.

To get everything just right, they have to get there early, real early.

“We get here around one or two in the morning. We make ours from scratch. There are no preservatives. When we make ours they have a one-day shelf life. If we don’t sell them we throw them away. It takes about four hours to go from the dough to the donut,” Nelson said.

Customers can’t stop bragging.

“I’ve had donuts from a lot of places,” said customer Karen Cunningham. “Nobody has donuts like this,”

“We know a lot of people,” said owner Anna Nelson. “We’ve made a lot of friends,”

It’s pretty old school here. The store is 50 years old, some of the equipment is older than that. It’s a perfect fit for the Nelson’s, the king and queen of donuts in Barbour County. The restaurant is located at 350 S. Eufaula Ave. in Eufaula.

Their open every day of the week but Monday. In the last 28 years Billy says he’s missed zero days of work, he even came into work after surgery on day.

