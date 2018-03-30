Dothan man charged with sex abuse of a minor

A Dothan man is facing child sex abuse charges following his arrest Thursday.

According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, William Wesley Williamson, 38, is charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12-years-old.

Williamson was placed in the Houston County Jail under a $90,000 bond.

Houston County officials say the investigation is ongoing and further charges may be forthcoming.

No other details related to this case have been released.

