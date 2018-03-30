Dothan man charged with sex abuse of a minor

If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
Arnold Schwarzenegger is a former Mr. Olympia, governor of California and actor with a lengthy list of credits, including the "Terminator" franchise.More >>
Arnold Schwarzenegger is a former Mr. Olympia, governor of California and actor with a lengthy list of credits, including the "Terminator" franchise.More >>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
The 2018 Major League Baseball season started with a bang when Ian Happ of the Cubs homered on the very first pitch.More >>
The 2018 Major League Baseball season started with a bang when Ian Happ of the Cubs homered on the very first pitch.More >>
US military: 2 coalition personnel killed, 5 wounded by roadside bombing in Syria.More >>
US military: 2 coalition personnel killed, 5 wounded by roadside bombing in Syria.More >>
Motorists traveling on Interstate 65 near Pine Level may be delayed after what appears to have been a multi-vehicle crash.More >>
Motorists traveling on Interstate 65 near Pine Level may be delayed after what appears to have been a multi-vehicle crash.More >>