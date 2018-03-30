34-year-old charged with arson in Houston County

A 34-year-old woman is facing charges following a fire in Houston County.

According to Houston County officials, Miranda Lee Gaskin Griswold of Dothan has been charged with arson second degree.

The charges are related to an incident that happened on March 23 in Rehobeth. While responding to a report of an assault in the 1100 block of West Saunders Road, officials say Griswold set fire to property at the location.

Griswold was placed in the Houston County Jail with no bond.

