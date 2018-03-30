10th annual Way of the Cross held in Montgomery

The 10th annual Way of the Cross was held in Montgomery's downtown Friday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The 10th annual Way of the Cross was held in Montgomery's downtown Friday, an event that commemorates the passion of Jesus Christ.

In Christianity, the passion is the period of Christ's life from his arrival in Jerusalem to the time of his crucifixion on a cross.

Dozens of Christians gathered for the event on Good Friday. It's sponsored by St. Peter Catholic Church and Communion and Liberation (CL), a Catholic lay movement.

An introduction was held at St. Peter on Adams Avenue at noon before the silent procession made its way through the streets.

Those who joined found themselves visiting four stops or "stations" that included the RSA park, the State Capitol, the Alabama State House, and the Supreme Court Building, before ending back at the church.

Each station during the 2-hour event included readings, songs, and reflections on the passion of Christ.

