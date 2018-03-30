10th annual Way of the Cross held in Montgomery

Janice and Carl Duffner planted an extensive flower garden in their front yard instead of grass, which has planting beds, mulched areas, two small ponds, paths and seating areas.More >>
Janice and Carl Duffner planted an extensive flower garden in their front yard instead of grass, which has planting beds, mulched areas, two small ponds, paths and seating areas.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
Stephon Clark was killed by police in Sacramento on March 18.More >>
Stephon Clark was killed by police in Sacramento on March 18.More >>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >>
The University of South Carolina community, including the school's president, has reached out in support of a student who says an instructor made an insensitive remark at her expense during class on Thursday.More >>
The University of South Carolina community, including the school's president, has reached out in support of a student who says an instructor made an insensitive remark at her expense during class on Thursday.More >>
US military: 2 coalition personnel killed, 5 wounded by roadside bombing in Syria.More >>
US military: 2 coalition personnel killed, 5 wounded by roadside bombing in Syria.More >>
There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.More >>
There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.More >>
The Latest: US military says 2 coalition personnel killed, 5 wounded by roadside bomb in Syria.More >>
The Latest: US military says 2 coalition personnel killed, 5 wounded by roadside bomb in Syria.More >>
Here's an update on yesterday's damage in Autauga County. It was caused by straight-line winds, not a tornado. NWS Meteorologists conducted a ground damage assessment across northeastern Autauga County and found the damage to be consistent with straight-line winds. Estimated Peak Wind: 60 mph Path Length (Statute): 2.3 miles Path Width (Maximum): 50 yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0 Start Date: 03/29/2018 Start Time: 3:45 PM CDT St...More >>
Here's an update on yesterday's damage in Autauga County. It was caused by straight-line winds, not a tornado. NWS Meteorologists conducted a ground damage assessment across northeastern Autauga County and found the damage to be consistent with straight-line winds. Estimated Peak Wind: 60 mph Path Length (Statute): 2.3 miles Path Width (Maximum): 50 yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0 Start Date: 03/29/2018 Start Time: 3:45 PM CDT St...More >>
After recent cyber security breaches have made headlines cross the country, Auburn University’s Harbert College of Business and Samuel Ginn College of Engineering partnered for a cyber security workshop on Friday.More >>
After recent cyber security breaches have made headlines cross the country, Auburn University’s Harbert College of Business and Samuel Ginn College of Engineering partnered for a cyber security workshop on Friday.More >>