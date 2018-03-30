Star Troy forward enters name for NBA Draft

Troy junior forward Jordon Varnado will enter his name in the NBA Draft but will not sign an agent. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Troy Trojans could potentially be losing one of its most talented players and leaders on the basketball court. Mens Basketball forward Jordon Varnado announced that he is entering his name into the upcoming NBA Draft.

Varnado made his announcement on Twitter Friday.

I would like to start off by thanking God for allowing me to be in this situation that I am in. After many payers and talking to my family and coaches I’ve decided to put my name in the 2018 NBA Draft. I will not hire an agent so I can keep my eligibility at Troy. #TrojanFamily pic.twitter.com/swObBZ88Fz — Jordon_V23 (@JordonV23) March 30, 2018

Varnado not hiring an agent means he can withdraw his name and return to Troy, as long as he does it by June 11. He'll be able to go through workouts and receive feedback from NBA scouts. The junior is coming off a season in which he posted a stat line of 18 ppg and 7 rpg, leading the team in scoring.

While wearing No. 23 in Cardinal and White, Varnado was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team in his sophomore season, and started in 30 of 31 games his freshman season.

NBA blood runs in the Varnado family. Jordon's older brother Jarvis Varnado enjoyed some time in the NBA, playing with four teams and as recent as the 2013-2014 season.

