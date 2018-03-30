Star Troy forward enters name for NBA Draft - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Star Troy forward enters name for NBA Draft

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Troy junior forward Jordon Varnado will enter his name in the NBA Draft but will not sign an agent. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Troy junior forward Jordon Varnado will enter his name in the NBA Draft but will not sign an agent. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
TROY, AL (WSFA) -

The Troy Trojans could potentially be losing one of its most talented players and leaders on the basketball court. Mens Basketball forward Jordon Varnado announced that he is entering his name into the upcoming NBA Draft.

Varnado made his announcement on Twitter Friday.

Varnado not hiring an agent means he can withdraw his name and return to Troy, as long as he does it by June 11. He'll be able to go through workouts and receive feedback from NBA scouts. The junior is coming off a season in which he posted a stat line of 18 ppg and 7 rpg, leading the team in scoring.

While wearing No. 23 in Cardinal and White, Varnado was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team in his sophomore season, and started in 30 of 31 games his freshman season.

NBA blood runs in the Varnado family. Jordon's older brother Jarvis Varnado enjoyed some time in the NBA, playing with four teams and as recent as the 2013-2014 season.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Team CoverageRegional College SportsMore>>

  • Star Troy forward enters name for NBA Draft

    Star Troy forward enters name for NBA Draft

    Friday, March 30 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-03-30 20:53:42 GMT
    Troy junior forward Jordon Varnado will enter his name in the NBA Draft but will not sign an agent. (Source: WSFA 12 News)Troy junior forward Jordon Varnado will enter his name in the NBA Draft but will not sign an agent. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    The Troy Trojans could potentially be losing one of its most talented players and leaders on the basketball court. Mens Basketball forward Jordon Varnado announced that he is entering his name into the upcoming NBA Draft. Varnado made his announcement on Twitter Friday. I would like to start off by thanking God for allowing me to be in this situation that I am in. After many payers and talking to my family and coaches I’ve decided to put my name in the 2018 NBA Draft. I will...

    More >>

    The Troy Trojans could potentially be losing one of its most talented players and leaders on the basketball court. Mens Basketball forward Jordon Varnado announced that he is entering his name into the upcoming NBA Draft. Varnado made his announcement on Twitter Friday. I would like to start off by thanking God for allowing me to be in this situation that I am in. After many payers and talking to my family and coaches I’ve decided to put my name in the 2018 NBA Draft. I will...

    More >>

  • Troy announces date for Spring Game

    Troy announces date for Spring Game

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:54 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:54:41 GMT
    Troy will hold its Spring Game Saturday, April 21. (Source: Troy Athletics)Troy will hold its Spring Game Saturday, April 21. (Source: Troy Athletics)
    Troy will hold its Spring Game Saturday, April 21. (Source: Troy Athletics)Troy will hold its Spring Game Saturday, April 21. (Source: Troy Athletics)

    Year five in the Neal Brown era gets underway this fall. Before then, a preview of what fans can expect will be put on display Saturday, April 21.

    More >>

    Year five in the Neal Brown era gets underway this fall. Before then, a preview of what fans can expect will be put on display Saturday, April 21.

    More >>

  • Troy releases 2018 Football schedule

    Troy releases 2018 Football schedule

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 3:56 PM EST2018-02-27 20:56:49 GMT
    (Source: Troy Athletics)(Source: Troy Athletics)
    Troy will hold its Spring Game Saturday, April 21. (Source: Troy Athletics)Troy will hold its Spring Game Saturday, April 21. (Source: Troy Athletics)

    The Trojans open on Sept. 1 with a rematch against Boise State in Troy. The Broncos defeated Troy 24-13 in the 2017 season opener.

    More >>

    The Trojans open on Sept. 1 with a rematch against Boise State in Troy. The Broncos defeated Troy 24-13 in the 2017 season opener.

    More >>
    •   

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Star Troy forward enters name for NBA Draft

    Star Troy forward enters name for NBA Draft

    Friday, March 30 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-03-30 20:53:42 GMT
    Troy junior forward Jordon Varnado will enter his name in the NBA Draft but will not sign an agent. (Source: WSFA 12 News)Troy junior forward Jordon Varnado will enter his name in the NBA Draft but will not sign an agent. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    The Troy Trojans could potentially be losing one of its most talented players and leaders on the basketball court. Mens Basketball forward Jordon Varnado announced that he is entering his name into the upcoming NBA Draft. Varnado made his announcement on Twitter Friday. I would like to start off by thanking God for allowing me to be in this situation that I am in. After many payers and talking to my family and coaches I’ve decided to put my name in the 2018 NBA Draft. I will...

    More >>

    The Troy Trojans could potentially be losing one of its most talented players and leaders on the basketball court. Mens Basketball forward Jordon Varnado announced that he is entering his name into the upcoming NBA Draft. Varnado made his announcement on Twitter Friday. I would like to start off by thanking God for allowing me to be in this situation that I am in. After many payers and talking to my family and coaches I’ve decided to put my name in the 2018 NBA Draft. I will...

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Birmingham City Council approves funding for new stadium

    Birmingham City Council approves funding for new stadium

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 4:14 PM EDT2018-03-27 20:14:39 GMT
    (Source: BJCC)(Source: BJCC)
    (Source: BJCC)(Source: BJCC)

    The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday afternoon in favor of funding a new stadium and renovations to the BJCC downtown.

    More >>

    The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday afternoon in favor of funding a new stadium and renovations to the BJCC downtown.

    More >>

  • Troy announces date for Spring Game

    Troy announces date for Spring Game

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:54 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:54:41 GMT
    Troy will hold its Spring Game Saturday, April 21. (Source: Troy Athletics)Troy will hold its Spring Game Saturday, April 21. (Source: Troy Athletics)
    Troy will hold its Spring Game Saturday, April 21. (Source: Troy Athletics)Troy will hold its Spring Game Saturday, April 21. (Source: Troy Athletics)

    Year five in the Neal Brown era gets underway this fall. Before then, a preview of what fans can expect will be put on display Saturday, April 21.

    More >>

    Year five in the Neal Brown era gets underway this fall. Before then, a preview of what fans can expect will be put on display Saturday, April 21.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly