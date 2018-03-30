Cyber security workshop held at Auburn after country-wide breach - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Cyber security workshop held at Auburn after country-wide breaches

Cyber breaches all over the country have prompted Auburn University officials to inform its students on how to stay protected. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Cyber breaches all over the country have prompted Auburn University officials to inform its students on how to stay protected. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -

After recent cyber security breaches have made headlines cross the country, Auburn University’s Harbert College of Business and Samuel Ginn College of Engineering partnered for a cyber security workshop on Friday.

The workshop for certified public accountants, professionals and students in technology-related fields stressed the importance of using caution in the online community.

Experts say this is a time where people feel the need to be connected and are using online resources to make that happen. They say keeping your information secure should be top of mind.

“I definitely recommend changing the password. The password is one of the easiest things that you can do on a very regular basis, and at the same time, not just change them, it’s using passwords that really are random," said workshop speaker Ronald Burgess. "Continually monitor not only your own personal information, but also all that information that’s important to you to make sure that something nefarious is not occurring.”

It’s also recommended to use causation when connecting to any public WiFi or network.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Blast in Syria kills member of UK armed forces

    The Latest: Blast in Syria kills member of UK armed forces

    Friday, March 30 2018 5:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 09:21:43 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 5:35 PM EDT2018-03-30 21:35:50 GMT
    A roadside bomb in northern Syria killed two coalition personnel, including an American, and wounded five others in a rare attack since the U.S.-led coalition sent troops into the war-torn country, the U.S. military. (Source: Raycom Media)A roadside bomb in northern Syria killed two coalition personnel, including an American, and wounded five others in a rare attack since the U.S.-led coalition sent troops into the war-torn country, the U.S. military. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The Latest: US military says 2 coalition personnel killed, 5 wounded by roadside bomb in Syria.

    More >>

    The Latest: US military says 2 coalition personnel killed, 5 wounded by roadside bomb in Syria.

    More >>

  • Syria bomb kills 2 coalition troops from US and UK

    Syria bomb kills 2 coalition troops from US and UK

    Friday, March 30 2018 5:42 AM EDT2018-03-30 09:42:00 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 5:35 PM EDT2018-03-30 21:35:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Hussein Malla). In this photo taken on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, a member of the Kurdish internal security forces patrols a commercial street in Manbij, north Syria. Manbij, a mixed Arab and Kurdish town of nearly 400,000, was liberated from...(AP Photo/Hussein Malla). In this photo taken on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, a member of the Kurdish internal security forces patrols a commercial street in Manbij, north Syria. Manbij, a mixed Arab and Kurdish town of nearly 400,000, was liberated from...

    US military: 2 coalition personnel killed, 5 wounded by roadside bombing in Syria.

    More >>

    US military: 2 coalition personnel killed, 5 wounded by roadside bombing in Syria.

    More >>

  • Could enemies target undersea cables that link the world?

    Could enemies target undersea cables that link the world?

    Friday, March 30 2018 12:51 AM EDT2018-03-30 04:51:46 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-03-30 21:34:34 GMT
    (Gonzalo Mórtola via AP). In this 2018 photo provided by Gonzalo Mórtola, the Russian research vessel Yantar is shown docked in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Russian ships are skulking around underwater communications cables, worrying the U.S. and its alli...(Gonzalo Mórtola via AP). In this 2018 photo provided by Gonzalo Mórtola, the Russian research vessel Yantar is shown docked in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Russian ships are skulking around underwater communications cables, worrying the U.S. and its alli...

    There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.

    More >>

    There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly