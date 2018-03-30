Cyber security workshop held at Auburn after country-wide breaches

Cyber breaches all over the country have prompted Auburn University officials to inform its students on how to stay protected. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

After recent cyber security breaches have made headlines cross the country, Auburn University’s Harbert College of Business and Samuel Ginn College of Engineering partnered for a cyber security workshop on Friday.

The workshop for certified public accountants, professionals and students in technology-related fields stressed the importance of using caution in the online community.

Experts say this is a time where people feel the need to be connected and are using online resources to make that happen. They say keeping your information secure should be top of mind.

“I definitely recommend changing the password. The password is one of the easiest things that you can do on a very regular basis, and at the same time, not just change them, it’s using passwords that really are random," said workshop speaker Ronald Burgess. "Continually monitor not only your own personal information, but also all that information that’s important to you to make sure that something nefarious is not occurring.”

It’s also recommended to use causation when connecting to any public WiFi or network.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.