Possible changes coming to state's Move Over Law

If you plan to hit the road this Easter weekend, here's something you'll want to know. There is a proposal on the governor's desk to strengthen the current Move Over law.

State Trooper Jesse Thornton has seen it too many times; motorists whizzing by while he's handling a traffic stop.

"There are cases they realize it's against the law and in some cases they're not paying attention," said the veteran trooper of 13 years.

Troopers like Thornton applaud the efforts to amend the current Move Over law. The original law says drivers should move over as far as possible should they see a first responder on the roadside with his emergency lights flashing. Now, according to House Bill 158, the proposed changes would require moving over for essentially all vehicles with 'flashing lights'; such as private citizens, garbage and towing trucks.

"That's why we do things like this. We educate the public, we also enforce it obviously, but if we can get the word out, a lot more safe for us," he said.

The amended bill would also require drivers to reduce their speed by 15 miles an hour if they can't move over right away.. especially on a two-lane road.

The fine on the first offense is $25, $50 on the second offense and $100 for violating the statue for the third time.

"It's one of those things we take seriously, because it does create injuries. It does create deaths and it's avoidable," Thornton said.

House Bill 158 passed both houses in the Alabama legislature and now sits on the governor's desk. No word for now if she intends to sign it.

The author of the bill is state representative Chris Sells. Sells says there have been 800 roadside collisions in Alabama since 2011.

