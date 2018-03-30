Northview Cougars back in the playoffs for 9th straight year

For the ninth straight season, the Northview Cougar baseball team finds themselves in the AHSAA playoffs.

The Cougars defeated rival Dothan High earlier this week to clinch their spot in the postseason.

“It’s pretty exciting,” said senior Joey Wozniak. “I’m ready for it for. These guys, we deserve it. We should do pretty good through it.”

Alex Sanford has been a part of the Northview program for the last four seasons, but this is year number one for him as head coach. While the wins aren’t piling up, his team is hanging with some tough opponents.

“We’ve played five of the top 10 ranked teams in 7A and we played a bunch of top ranked teams in higher divisions in Georgia,” said Sanford. “The schedule has been way harder than we would normally play and I think that’s a huge factor in our record right now,” said Sanford.

With a playoff spot locked up, the Cougars will focus on their number goal, getting past round number one.

The Cougars haven’t made it out of the first round round since 2012, but Sanford believes he has the team that can break the streak this year.

“We’re more team-based this year,” said Sanford. “Guys get along much better than we have in the past normally.”

“Just having that team chemistry is just going to help us go because we can play as a team,” said junior Blake Burkhalter. “We’ve been doing it forever. So we can do it.”

The Cougars will be back on the diamond on Saturday when they take on Central Phenix City.

