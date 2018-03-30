Temporary replacement named for retiring Tallapoosa County proba - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Temporary replacement named for retiring Tallapoosa County probate judge

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

Fifth Circuit Court Judge Tom Young will have added duties before he retires in early 2019.

In addition to his normal duties, he'll also be the Tallapoosa County probate judge until someone is elected later this year.

Young takes over the probate office after Probate Judge Leon Archer sought and received 'medical retirement' this week from the Alabama Supreme Court.

Archer was first elected in 2012.

The probate office typically handles adoptions, wills, and tag renewals.

