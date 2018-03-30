National Stop the Bleed Day is Saturday

It's National Stop the Bleed Week with Saturday being National Stop the Bleed Day, a way for people to get trained on potentially life-saving techniques.

The White House initiative was created after the Sandy Hook school massacre in 2012.

Organizers will teach anyone who attends how to apply a tourniquet, pack a wound and basic airway management.

Details can be found at https://www.bleedingcontrol.org/

