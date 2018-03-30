National Stop the Bleed Day is Saturday

Researchers say the murky liquid released when the ducks were squeezed contained "potentially pathogenic bacteria" in four out of the five toys studied.More >>
It's National Stop the Bleed Week with Saturday being National Stop the Bleed Day, a way for people to get trained on potentially life-saving techniques.More >>
March 30 is Doctors’ Day in Alabama, to recognize the state's more than 17,000 licensed physicians and the work they do.More >>
In January the flu outbreak forced Gov. Kay Ivey to issue a state public health emergency. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control flu season looks to be nearing an end.More >>
Deaths from Alzheimer's disease have more than doubled in the last 15 years and those rates continue to increase.More >>
Public Health England said the man is infected with a form of the bacteria that is completely resistant to the first line of treatment used against it - a combination of azithromycin and ceftriaxone.More >>
The study indicates that the proposed pill reduces hormone levels responsible for sperm production, including testosterone, without any major side effects.More >>
More than four months ago, the City of Greenville reached the point of no return with L.V. Stabler Memorial Hospital. It was Nov. 1 when Mayor Dexter McLendon led the charge to take over. He's had no regrets.More >>
A congressional report released this week examined the costs of the 20 most-prescribed medications for seniors over the past five years.More >>
It's finally springtime and Easter is right around the corner. That means families around the state will soon be getting outdoors for fun activities like egg hunts and pictures of their little ones holding adorable chicks and ducklings.More >>
