Child Protect reports substantial spike in cases following sprin - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Child Protect reports substantial spike in cases following spring break

This week Child Protect served nearly 20 additional child victims compared to years past. (Source: WSFA 12 News) This week Child Protect served nearly 20 additional child victims compared to years past. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

It's been a difficult week at Child Protect, a children’s advocacy center in Montgomery, as they've likely seen a record number of cases following spring break.

Jannah Bailey, the Executive Director of Child Protect says they generally see a spike in cases following spring break, this year the number has been staggering. This week they’ve served nearly 20 additional child victims compared to years past.

“All of the children have been school age with a combination of severe physical abuse of someone who lived in the home and severe sexual abuse by someone that lived in the home,” Bailey explained.

In some of the cases, they've seen multiple victims with the same offender.

“It may be that the child discloses when the offender isn't at home, that's what we call imminent danger when they live in the home with the child,” stated Bailey. “Those cases seem to be the hardest.”

Bailey stresses the importance of calling Child Protect if you suspect something's wrong with a child. She says to always err on the side of caution when it comes to the welfare of children.

“I understand your child has been through something horrific, and you want to say ‘it's over – we are moving on,’” Bailey explained. “But we know without intervention 80 percent of the children that go on to be juvenile delinquents have had some sort of abuse in their history and there was never any intervention. The counseling and what we do to help that child – that’s what benefits them with their behavior, their grades, and when they get to be teenagers and not getting into negative relationships. Intervention is the only way to start the healing process with these children.”

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Could enemies target undersea cables that link the world?

    Could enemies target undersea cables that link the world?

    Friday, March 30 2018 12:51 AM EDT2018-03-30 04:51:46 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 9:07 PM EDT2018-03-31 01:07:44 GMT
    (Gonzalo Mórtola via AP). In this 2018 photo provided by Gonzalo Mórtola, the Russian research vessel Yantar is shown docked in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Russian ships are skulking around underwater communications cables, worrying the U.S. and its alli...(Gonzalo Mórtola via AP). In this 2018 photo provided by Gonzalo Mórtola, the Russian research vessel Yantar is shown docked in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Russian ships are skulking around underwater communications cables, worrying the U.S. and its alli...

    There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.

    More >>

    There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.

    More >>

  • Syria bomb kills 2 coalition troops from US and UK

    Syria bomb kills 2 coalition troops from US and UK

    Friday, March 30 2018 5:42 AM EDT2018-03-30 09:42:00 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 9:07 PM EDT2018-03-31 01:07:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Hussein Malla). In this photo taken on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, a member of the Kurdish internal security forces patrols a commercial street in Manbij, north Syria. Manbij, a mixed Arab and Kurdish town of nearly 400,000, was liberated from...(AP Photo/Hussein Malla). In this photo taken on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, a member of the Kurdish internal security forces patrols a commercial street in Manbij, north Syria. Manbij, a mixed Arab and Kurdish town of nearly 400,000, was liberated from...

    US military: 2 coalition personnel killed, 5 wounded by roadside bombing in Syria.

    More >>

    US military: 2 coalition personnel killed, 5 wounded by roadside bombing in Syria.

    More >>

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-03-31 00:25:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly