Capri Theater re-opening pushed back

The Capri Theater was forced to delay its grand re-opening due to some technical issues Friday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The smell of popcorn filled the air as guests filed into the Capri Theater for the five o'clock showing of Thoroughbreds.

It was a big day for the Capri. After three weeks of being closed, and nearly $85,000 spent in renovations, Friday was their first day back in business.

They had just installed 216 new ruby red seats with cup holders, something the old seats didn't have, resurfaced the floor and put in a new hearing assistance system for the hearing impaired.

"Cup holders are very useful. They’re comfortable,” said avid movie goer Sellers Terrell.

Glancing down at the new seats, Terrell recalled what used to be.

“I guess they were a lot more rickety before. They look a lot more comfortable. I like the colors and the cup holders is definitely a great addition,” said Terrell.

Everything was going as planned until...

"The power supply for the sound processor has died," said Director of the Capri Theater Martin McCaffery.

It was something he couldn't have been prepared for.

"This is not a part you can pick up at your local hardware store," McCaffery said.

Nor will he be able to order the part until Monday.

Despite the circumstances, McCaffery remained positive, saying he hopes to have the problem fixed within the next few days.

But until then, the doors to the Capri will remain closed, and the new ruby red seats will remain untouched, awaiting the next group of movie goers with open arms... and a cup holder.

