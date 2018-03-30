Community Health and Resource Fair kicks off Saturday in Montgomery

The Montgomery (AL) Alumna chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. has teamed up with the city of Montgomery to present the 2018 Community Health and Resources Fair Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. Admission is free to the community.

“We want to make sure people in the community get information about their health. We will have doctors and dentist here. There will also be resources for families about health insurance. We thought it was a need for this community,” said Helen Jones, co-chair for Physical and Mental health Committee for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

More than 55 vendors are participating including Jackson Hospital, Baptist Health, Joy to Life, Fortis College, Wellness Coalition, Medial AIDS Outreach, Yoga Gem, Essie B. Foot Clinic, State Farm, Gift of Life and a host of area physicians.

The event will offer free health screenings, fitness demonstrations, wellness education and everything in between.

