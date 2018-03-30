Crash between dirt bike, vehicle leaves 1 with serious injuries

The intersection of Burbank and Wares Ferry Road has been closed. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A crash at the intersection of Burbank and Wares Ferry Road has left one person with serious injuries. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A crash in Montgomery has left one person with serious injuries the Montgomery Police Department confirms.

The crash Friday night was between a dirt bike and a passenger vehicle. It happened near Burbank and Wares Ferry Road. The driver of the dirt bike has sustained serious life-threatening injuries, according to MPD.

MPD says the operator of the dirt bike is a juvenile male. It is unclear if the driver of the other vehicle suffered any injuries.

The dirt bike appears to have sustained significant damage according to images sent from a WSFA 12 News crew on scene. Police say the intersection of Burbank and Wares Ferry Road is closed.

