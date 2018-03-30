Headlights bill wins Shroud award for session's deadest bill

By MALLORY MOENCH

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Rep. Ritchie Whorton won the House of Representatives' annual "Shroud Award" for the session's deadest bill Thursday for his proposal to turn on headlights from sunrise to sunset - a half hour earlier than current law.

When Whorton introduced the bill, he said he almost got into an accident around sunset and provided members a color photo of the visibility from his car.

The Shroud Award - a black suit mounted on cardboard and a bottle of embalming fluid - is a House tradition given on the final day to the session's "deadest bill." The resolution bestowing the award pokes fun at failed bills.

Runners-up included regulating eyelash extension facilities, creating a former Alabama legislative members' association and requiring the state's Forever Wild conservation program to pay taxes on land.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.