3 arrested in Dothan on theft of property charges

Three suspects have been arrested involving a report of theft of property in Dothan, the Houston County Sheriff's Office confirms.More >>
A woman originally sentenced to die for the 1982 slaying of a 13-year-old Georgia girl in north Alabama has won a legal battle in her fight to one day get a chance at parole.More >>
An Auburn man was arrested on several charges including possession of marijuana.More >>
A 34-year-old woman is facing charges following a fire in Houston County.More >>
A Dothan man is facing child sex abuse charges following his arrest Thursday.More >>
A Montgomery man is facing robbery charges after an incident Wednesday.More >>
Germaine Moore, 44, made his first appearance in federal court on production of child pornography charges Thursday.More >>
Auburn police arrested a man for sodomy on Wednesday, March 28. Alexander Lopez, 23, was arrested after police investigated a report of a sexual assault that occurred on March 3 at a residence on Gentry Drive.More >>
A man arrested in 2017 on a capital murder charge is now being charged with sexual abuse.More >>
Conecuh County Commissioner Johnny Andrews has been indicted on six felony drug counts, according to a statement released by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office Thursday.More >>
