3 arrested in Dothan on theft of property charges

Three suspects have been arrested involving a report of theft of property in Dothan, the Houston County Sheriff's Office confirms.

According to Sheriff Donald J. Valenza, Shelly Maddox Fletcher, 44, Jeffrey Richard Doseck, 52, and Paul Rupert Poole, 50, all of Dothan, have been arrested in connection to the crime that happened Thursday. All three have been charged with first-degree theft of property

Valenza's office says the crime happened in the 900 block of Commons Drive in Dothan.

All three have been placed in the Houston County Jail under a bond of $15,000 each.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.