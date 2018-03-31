MFR extinguishes Wares Ferry Road house fire

A house fire Saturday morning was put out by Montgomery Fire/Rescue.

MFR posted on its Facebook a picture of the house, located within the 6300 block of Wares Ferry Road. MFR says smoke and flames were visible. The unit was also told there might be someone inside but upon entry and a secondary search no one was found.

A picture of the house from the scene shows the house suffered damage. Smoke can still be seen coming from several windows. MFR says one person was treated for a minor injury.

What exactly started the fire still remains under investigation.

