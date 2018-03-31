Fire burns at Kasai plant in Prattville Saturday - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Fire burns at Kasai plant in Prattville Saturday

A fire at the Kasai Plant in Prattville has been brought under control. (Source: WSFA 12 News) A fire at the Kasai Plant in Prattville has been brought under control. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) -

Prattville firefighters have brought a large fire under control city officials confirm.

Officials say the fire was at the Kasai Automotive plant, located off Doster Road. The fire originated in the back side of the building. The fire has now been contained.

Pictures sent back from WSFA 12 News crew show black smoke could be seen from several vantage points in or near the city.

Police have blocked off Doster Road to traffic. WSFA 12 News is on the scene trying to get more information on the fire.

