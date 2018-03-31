Kasai plant fire originally thought to be 'water flow' alarm

Smoke from the fire could be spotted from several vantage points in Prattville. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A fire at the Kasai Plant in Prattville has been brought under control. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Prattville firefighters have brought a large fire under control city officials confirm.

Thick, black smoke rose above the Kasai plant on Doster Industrial Boulevard around 2:30 Saturday afternoon. The initial call to the Prattville Fire Department was a 'water flow' alarm. When the first group of firefighters arrived, they quickly realized it had become a 'fully involved' situation. They called for backup.

It turned out the storage room of the Kasai plant caught on fire, burning plastics and wooden pellets. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control. More than 20 firefighters responded.

"The fire had spread to a section of the woods just adjacent to the raw storage area. There was a lot of smoke in the main manufacturing facility itself. However, at this time it appears it's only smoke damage," said Prattville Fire Deputy Chief Michael Whaley.

Here's a better look at the fire that happened at the Kasai plant in Prattville Saturday. (Courtesy: Nicholas Perine)



Whaley said the Montgomery Fire Department sent a truck over to help cover any other potential calls Prattville might have while Prattville firefighters battled the blaze.

The Kasai company is an automotive parts company and it's connected to Nissan. There were no injuries and deputy chief Whaley says the plant is closed on weekends.

Police have blocked off Doster Road to traffic. WSFA 12 News is on the scene trying to get more information on the fire.

