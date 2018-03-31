Vernon: Warm Easter, storms return Tuesday

We couldn't have asked for more picture perfect weather as we close out the month of March. Our sunny skies today was due to high pressure sitting over the Gulf Coast. A cold front is currently diving south across the Tennessee Valley, the high will likely block the front from diving south into Alabama. That means we'll remain dry!

Skies will remain clear tonight. Temperatures will be cool overnight in the mid to upper 40s. That will mean you'll need a jacket if you're walking out the door tomorrow morning for a sunrise Easter service. As Sunday wears on, sunny skies will do a fine job of warming us up. Highs Sunday will peak in the low 80s.

Dry weather will continue into the first day of the new workweek before a cold front sweeps through the state Wednesday morning. This cold front will bring the return of showers and storms to our area. Much of the day Tuesday will be dry, showers and a few storms will hold off until the evening hours. Rain will likely become widespread late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. A few strong storms cannot be ruled out, but severe weather isn't not a concern at that time. If that changes we'll be sure to notify you of the threat.

We'll dry off Wednesday night and the sunny will return for Thursday and most of Friday. We'll likely see a few isolated storms late Friday, and more widespread rain Saturday as another system arrives next weekend.

