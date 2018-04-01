First Alert: Stormy weather returns late Tuesday

What a wonderful Spring day to not only celebrate the Easter holiday but to also start off the month of April. Mother Nature played no April Fool jokes today, just excellent afternoon conditions with sunny skies and warm temperatures. A few clouds will grow in late tonight, so expect a mostly clear evening and a partly cloudy overnight setting. Lows will fall into the low to mid 50s.

Clouds will hang overhead tomorrow but no rain is expected. We'll likely start off the workweek with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s for many Monday afternoon.

A cold front will look to slide through the state Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and that will mark the return of stormy weather. Based off current data much of the day Tuesday will be cloudy, dry and warm. Highs will range from the low to mid 80s. We'll likely begin to see isolated storms impact central and south Alabama Tuesday evening. As we head deeper into the night and and pre-dawn hours Wednesday, rain coverage will expand.



There's a very low chance that we'll deal with strong to severe storms. Areas along I-20 and north have a better chance for severe weather Tuesday evening and night. They have a slight risk for damaging wind gusts and an isolated brief tornado. For us farther south, we'll have a marginal (lesser) chance for strong to severe storms. If any severe storms were to develop the main concern would be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. We'll open the "window of opportunity" for isolated strong to severe storms at 8 pm Tuesday over west Alabama and the threat will linger until 6 AM Wednesday as storms slide east.

By Wednesday afternoon we'll be in the process of drying off as rain leaves the state and heads over Georgia and the Carolinas. We'll remain on the drier side of things until our next storm system arrives this weekend. A dry and sunny day Thursday will be great for opening day/night for the Montgomery Biscuits as they open the season at home versus Biloxi.

