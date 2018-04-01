Vernon: Bright Easter Sunday, rain returns late Tuesday

Get set for another beautiful day! High pressure will continue to sit over the region keeping a frontal boundary from fully passing through the state. The front will stay to our north keeping rainfall away from central and south Alabama. A few showers cannot be ruled out for north Alabama.

As for our weather, expect sunny skies through the entire day. Temperatures will be warmer today than yesterday in the low 80s. A few clouds may grow in late but there will still be more sun than clouds.

Fair, sunny weather continues tomorrow as we dive into the new workweek. The warming trend will continue as we hop into the mid 80s Monday afternoon. Another cold front will approach the state Tuesday and likely move through Wednesday. This will likely cause isolated rain late Tuesday and widespread rain Wednesday.

A few storms are possible but severe weather isn't a concern as of right now. We however cannot rule out a few strong storms that produce strong wind gusts. The best area for these stronger storms is northwest Alabama Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Rain will likely end by Wednesday evening and we'll fall back in to dry, fair conditions through much of Friday. Our next storm system will enter the area late Friday and likely will put a little rain on our parade next weekend.

