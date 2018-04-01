Montgomery Fire/Rescue on scene at Red Robin in Eastchase - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue on scene at Red Robin in Eastchase

MFR trucks are at Red Robin in Eastchase. (Source: WSFA 12 News) MFR trucks are at Red Robin in Eastchase. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
A customer said the building has been evacuated. (Source: WSFA 12 News) A customer said the building has been evacuated. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Three Montgomery Fire/Rescue trucks are on scene at Red Robin in the Eastchase shopping center. 

According to a customer, the restaurant was evacuated after smoke was spotted coming from the bathroom. Photos show the emergency vehicles at the scene. 

We have reached out to MFR for further information. 

