Easter bunny hops from hospital to hospital in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Easter bunny made a stop at some Montgomery hospitals Sunday morning to visit with the children that will be spending their Easter in a hospital room.

“We come around to all the hospitals and make sure that we can put a smile on those babies that are still in the hospital on Easter morning,” Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham said.

For the past 14 years, the Easter bunny and Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham have visited area hospitals on Easter morning. The partnership was created through the Easter Bunny Foundation. The Easter Bunny Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides a visit from the Easter bunny to patients in hospitals across the United States. 

"They promote giving out teddy bears and coloring books to those who are in the hospital for Easter. So we wrote that grant 14 years ago and we were able to get the Easter bunny so that we’ll be able to go to the hospital to put those smiles on those faces,” Cunningham said. 

Lakeisha Howard was in the hospital with her granddaughter on Easter morning. 

“We’ve been back and forth to numerous hospitals and to the doctor’s office to her pediatrician and they can’t figure out why she’s running a fever,” Howard said. 

When she heard that the Easter bunny would be making a stop at the hospital where he granddaughter is, she was exstatic. 

"It feels good to make the kids smile and make her feel a little better and then still be able to celebrate her Easter holiday and get to see the Easter bunny,” Howard said. 

The Easter bunny and Cunningham began their journey at Baptist East, they then hopped on over to Baptist South and concluded their trip at Jackson Hospital.

