Auburn partnering with NASA, ASTM International for 3D printing research

Auburn University is focusing on technological advances in additive manufacturing, also known as 3-D printing.

Unlike traditional manufacturing processes that require machining to create components, additive manufacturing allows manufacturers to fabricate parts layer-by-layer from metals, plastics or other materials using a 3-D computer-aided design model. Because parts are made by building upon each layer, additive technology reduces waste in the manufacturing process, allows for the creation of highly complex shapes and can create parts that are both lighter and more durable than those made using traditional manufacturing methods

“That’s basically the focus of our lab, to make these parts. First of all to understand their structural integrity, how reliable they are, and secondly, how we can improve their reliability, how we can make them safer,” says Nima Shamsaei, Associate Professor, Dept. of Mechanical Engineering at Auburn University.

This work is made possible by Auburn’s partnerships with NASA and ASTM International.

The new centers will ultimately support Alabama’s multi-billion dollar aerospace and manufacturing industries.

