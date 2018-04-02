Amanda: Warm again today, showers/storms return soon

After a beautiful Easter weekend, we will continue the streak of warm weather into our new workweek as highs climb into the upper 70s/low 80s statewide. Enjoy it today because we are tracking a cold front that will approach Alabama by Tuesday and likely will stick around through early Wednesday.

Based off current data much of the day Tuesday will trend on the cloudier side, but we will still see some sunshine and remain both dry and warm; highs again will likely be in the low 80s for most spots before our next weather maker arrives. Later in the day Tuesday we will see a cold front push through the state, bring a widespread coverage of rain and isolated pockets of storms both Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. While a few storms are possible, severe weather isn't a major concern with this system. There will be a slight risk for damaging wind gusts and an isolated brief tornado, but the threat for that looks to remain just north of our area.

If any severe storms were to develop, the main concern would be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. We'll open the window of opportunity for isolated strong to severe storms at 8 p.m. Tuesday night and keep it open for over west Alabama counties until 6 a.m. Wednesday as storms slide east.

By Wednesday afternoon we'll be in the process of drying out as rain leaves the state; temperatures will become a bit cooler and be more seasonable for early April in the 70s.

We'll remain on the drier side of things until our next storm system arrives this weekend. A dry and sunny day Thursday will be great for opening day/night for the Montgomery Biscuits as they open the season at home versus Biloxi!

