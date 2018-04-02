Opening day for the Montgomery Biscuits set for Thursday

The official opening day for the Montgomery Biscuits is quickly approaching! The Biscuits are set to take on the Biloxi Schuckers at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Biscuits will host a "Meet the Biscuits night". The players will be there for autographs and pictures in the Alley at 6 p.m.

In March, ownership held a press conference to hype up the 2018 season and to give an update on some of the new things around the stadium. They also announced some changes to beloved mascot Big Mo. He’s now being called, “in-shape” Mo.

