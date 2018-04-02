Opening day for the Montgomery Biscuits set for Thursday - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Biscuits Baseball

Opening day for the Montgomery Biscuits set for Thursday

Biscuits opening game set for Thursday (Source: WSFA 12 News) Biscuits opening game set for Thursday (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The official opening day for the Montgomery Biscuits is quickly approaching! The Biscuits are set to take on the Biloxi Schuckers at 6:35 p.m. Thursday. 

On Tuesday, the Biscuits will host a "Meet the Biscuits night". The players will be there for autographs and pictures in the Alley at 6 p.m.

In March, ownership held a press conference to hype up the 2018 season and to give an update on some of the new things around the stadium. They also announced some changes to beloved mascot Big Mo. He’s now being called, “in-shape” Mo

For more information on the biscuits, their upcoming game, events or to purchase tickets, click this link.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Biscuits Baseball

    Opening day for the Montgomery Biscuits set for Thursday

    Opening day for the Montgomery Biscuits set for Thursday

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:06 AM EDT2018-04-02 14:06:11 GMT
    Biscuits opening game set for Thursday (Source: WSFA 12 News)Biscuits opening game set for Thursday (Source: WSFA 12 News)
    Biscuits opening game set for Thursday (Source: WSFA 12 News)Biscuits opening game set for Thursday (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    The official opening day for the Montgomery Biscuits is quickly approaching! 

    More >>

    The official opening day for the Montgomery Biscuits is quickly approaching! 

    More >>

  • Villanova, Michigan to play for national title Monday

    Villanova, Michigan to play for national title Monday

    Sunday, April 1 2018 5:59 PM EDT2018-04-01 21:59:54 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-04-02 10:44:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Villanova head coach Jay Wright, left, and Michigan head coach John Beilein talk to Tracy Wolfson during an interview for CBS Sports Network's "We Need to Talk" show before the championship game of the Final Four...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Villanova head coach Jay Wright, left, and Michigan head coach John Beilein talk to Tracy Wolfson during an interview for CBS Sports Network's "We Need to Talk" show before the championship game of the Final Four...

    Michigan and Villanova will meet Monday in San Antonio, TX, in the championship game. Tip-off is at 9:20 p.m. ET on TBS.

    More >>

    Michigan and Villanova will meet Monday in San Antonio, TX, in the championship game. Tip-off is at 9:20 p.m. ET on TBS.

    More >>

  • Northview Cougars back in the playoffs for 9th straight year

    Northview Cougars back in the playoffs for 9th straight year

    Friday, March 30 2018 7:33 PM EDT2018-03-30 23:33:46 GMT
    Northview High School baseball is headed to the AHSAA Playoffs for a ninth consecutive season. (Source: WSFA 12 News)Northview High School baseball is headed to the AHSAA Playoffs for a ninth consecutive season. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    For the ninth straight season, the Northview Cougar baseball team finds themselves in the AHSAA playoffs.

    More >>

    For the ninth straight season, the Northview Cougar baseball team finds themselves in the AHSAA playoffs.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly