Ready to Rise: Biscuits set for Thursday opener

The official opening day for the Montgomery Biscuits is quickly approaching! The Biscuits are set to take on the Biloxi Schuckers at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Biscuits held a "Meet the Biscuits night". The players will be there for autographs and pictures in the Alley.

Introducing your 2018 Biscuits Opening Day roster!



— Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) April 2, 2018

In March, ownership held a press conference to hype up the 2018 season and to give an update on some of the new things around the stadium. They also announced some changes to beloved mascot Big Mo. He’s now being called, “in-shape” Mo.

There are also several rule changes in the works for this year that fans should be aware of. The big goal is to shorten games and protect players, as well as make games more fun for every fan.

Among the key changes:

A runner is placed at 2nd base in extra innings to add more strategy and excitement. It's a rule change new to all minor league baseball for 2018.

Mound visits are limited to eight for Double-A clubs.

The pitch clock starts at 15 seconds, down from 20 in previous seasons, though there are some circumstances that could put it back at 20 seconds if needed.

