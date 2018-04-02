Arby's sued over sexual harassment allegations in Atmore - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Arby's sued over sexual harassment allegations in Atmore

By The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Fast food chain Arby's and its franchisee Beavers' Inc. are facing a federal lawsuit after several teenaged female employees were allegedly sexually harassed at an Arby's in Atmore, Alabama. The Equal Opportunity Employment Commission sued the companies Friday.

According to the lawsuit, Arby's hired a team leader trainee in May 2016 who repeatedly pressured young female employees to have sex with him using graphic language, followed them home and deliberately touched one in an unwelcome sexual manner. The lawsuit also says that employees and others complained about harassment to supervisors and managers, but Arby's took no action for several months until the harasser physically injured one of the victims.

Beavers' Inc. and Arby's did not respond to requests for comment via phone and email Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

