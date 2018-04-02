Fast food restaurant sued over sexual harassment allegations - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Fast food restaurant sued over sexual harassment allegations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing the owner of an Alabama fast food restaurant over allegations of sexual harassment, according to a lawsuit filed Friday.

The federal lawsuit alleges that a team leader at an Arby’s in Atmore, Alabama, pressured several young female employees to have sex with him, used crass language while commenting on their appearance, and described the sexual acts he wanted to perform on them. The behavior lasted from May to August 2016, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also says he asked one employee multiple times for a hug and kiss, and to be his girlfriend. He also sent messages to female employees, “begging them to come home with him or let him come home with them.” In addition, he attempted to follow them home after work.

The team leader’s conduct is described in the lawsuit as “open and notorious.” The lawsuit notes that his supervisors and managers were aware of the behavior. According to court documents, the employees and others complained about harassment to management, who took no action for several months until the harasser physically injured one of the victims.

A spokesman from Beavers’ Inc., which owns the franchise, said Monday that he could not comment on the ongoing litigation. The company, based in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, owns and operates 51 Arby’s restaurants across the Southeast.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico

    Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:25:20 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:18:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.

    Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.

    More >>

    Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.

    More >>

  • Dashboard video shows Sacramento sheriff's car hit protester

    Dashboard video shows Sacramento sheriff's car hit protester

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:04 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:04:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:09:57 GMT
    This March 31, 2018 photo made from video shows a woman being struck by a Sacramento County Sheriff's patrol vehicle during a demonstration over the shooting of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police. (Guy Danilowitz via AP)This March 31, 2018 photo made from video shows a woman being struck by a Sacramento County Sheriff's patrol vehicle during a demonstration over the shooting of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police. (Guy Danilowitz via AP)

    Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.

    More >>

    Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.

    More >>

  • CrimeStoppers

    Woman wanted for stealing money from Montgomery bank

    Woman wanted for stealing money from Montgomery bank

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:09:50 GMT
    Laura Harvell. (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)Laura Harvell. (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

    The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a bank robber wanted for theft of property and possession of a forged instrument.

    More >>

    The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a bank robber wanted for theft of property and possession of a forged instrument.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly