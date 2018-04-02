Downtown Montgomery's underground construction work is booming

Workers in yellow vests and construction helmets are laying gas lines. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

If you’ve taken a ride through downtown Montgomery lately, you’ve probably noticed pockets of street work.

Workers in yellow vests and construction helmets are digging holes in the pavement at the corner of Coosa and Bibb Streets. We’re told they’re laying a gas line.

Not far away Alabama Power is doing some work, along with Troy Cable.

Montgomery Water Works is getting in on the action, too.

It’s all part of fixing things, adding lines and bringing downtown up to snuff as new businesses come into town.

Reporter Bryan Henry is working on details for this story for our evening newscasts.

