Setting a positive example for the students at Flowers Elementary

The Mustangs of Flowers Elementary School in Montgomery have a motto: to strive for excellence, to be respectful, responsible and resourceful. One second grade teacher is helping her students embody those words on a daily basis because she is leading them by example, and her name is Margaret Shanahan.

One day, Shanahan had an epiphany...

"I guess one day in college I didn't know what else I was going to do... and so I thought 'I'm going to be a teacher!' and I'm so glad that I did," she said. "I love kids; I just enjoy teaching and education and working with children."

Her sense of humor is obvious from the moment you meet her, but so is her giving nature. Shanahan was nominated by a fellow teacher after she countlessly demonstrated her willingness to help others when they need it.

"I decided to send it in mainly because I know for me she has helped me a lot," said teacher B.J. Binford. "Anywhere she sees a need, she fills it the best way that she can and she helps so many kids. She just gives so much and she doesn't get the recognition I think she deserves. That's why I nominated her... as a friend, as an awesome teacher, and I have the privilege of working with her. I know her heart, and I know it's a giving heart and a loving heart with love for her students and love for the community."

After 25 years of working as an educator, the biggest lesson Ms. Shanahan has learned continues to help shape her into the person she is today.

"The most important thing I have learned is to love each and every one of them no matter what; that's really all they want," she said "If you love them, then you can teach them anything in the world if they respect you and love you - most importantly, that's what I have learned."

Congratulation Ms. Shanahan, you are this week's Class Act!

