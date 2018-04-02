Plane with flat tires prompts closure of Montgomery Airport runw - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Plane with flat tires prompts closure of Montgomery Airport runway for hours

A small plane sits on the runway at Montgomery Regional Airport. (Source: Craig Ingram) A small plane sits on the runway at Montgomery Regional Airport. (Source: Craig Ingram)
(Source: WSFA 12 News viewer) (Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery Regional Airport had to close a runway for several hours Monday morning.

Acting Executive Director Bob Hendrix said the runway was closed for about three-and-a-half hours due to an airplane having "a couple of flat tires".

One eyewitness, Craig Ingram, said he saw the small jet begin to throw off sparks about halfway through takeoff. Emergency crews responded to the scene and Ingram saw passengers immediately deboard. 

As of 11:30 a.m., Hendrix said the airplane had not been moved but the runway has reopened.

A check of the airport's website indicates at least four Delta flights to and from Atlanta have been delayed. 

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

