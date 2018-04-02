Sheriff: 2 veterans dead in apparent murder-suicide

Two veterans are dead in an apparent murder-suicide, according to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin.

Franklin says the shooting that took 68-year-old Roger Withington's life happened on Boswell Road in the Central Community, just outside of Eclectic at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The sheriff's office's investigation indicates Larry Vann, 74, shot Withington twice while Withington was sitting in a recliner, then Vann shot himself in the head.

People who knew the two men say Withington has recently "taken Vann in" and that they were both veterans and friends, according to the sheriff, but they had been arguing recently.

