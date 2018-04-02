Woman arrested, charged with stabbing man during 'dispute' - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Woman arrested, charged with stabbing man during 'dispute'

A woman has been charged in a Sunday night stabbing in Montgomery. 

According to the Montgomery Police Department, 24-year-old Courtney Kemmerer was arrested and charged with second degree assault at the scene of the stabbing. Officers and Fire Medics arrived at the scene shortly before midnight and found a man suffering from non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital.
 
MPD says an investigation indicates the stabbing resulted from a dispute between Kemmerer and the victim. According to court documents, Kemmerer stabbed him twice with a box cutter. 

MPD's investigation is ongoing. Kemmerer was held at the Montgomery County jail on an $8,500 bond.   

