Woman arrested, charged with stabbing man during 'dispute'

A woman has been charged in a Sunday night stabbing in Montgomery.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, 24-year-old Courtney Kemmerer was arrested and charged with second degree assault at the scene of the stabbing. Officers and Fire Medics arrived at the scene shortly before midnight and found a man suffering from non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital.



MPD says an investigation indicates the stabbing resulted from a dispute between Kemmerer and the victim. According to court documents, Kemmerer stabbed him twice with a box cutter.

MPD's investigation is ongoing. Kemmerer was held at the Montgomery County jail on an $8,500 bond.

