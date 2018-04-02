1 airlifted from scene after law enforcement chase, shooting near Selma

Alabama State Troopers confirm a pursuit they were involved with Monday afternoon has ended near Selma.
Details are limited, but Trooper Jesse Thornton says one person is in custody.
The pursuit ended near the Selma Curb Market, off U.S. Highway 80 not far from the Edmund Pettus Bridge.
Photos from the scene showed multiple law enforcement officers in an area that was marked off with police tape. A dark-color Nissan Sedan appeared to be the focus of the investigation. The vehicle had a blown out rear tire and what appeared to be multiple bullet holes in the windows and windshield.
An Alabama State Trooper helicopter could also be seen overhead.
According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, the suspect was shot several times. That person, who has not been identified, was airlifted from the scene to an undisclosed hospital, though the severity of injuries was not given.
Jackson could confirm the suspect was from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area but did not specify why they were involved in a chase.
