Selma officer-involved shooting leads to man airlifted to hospital

Alabama State Troopers confirm a pursuit they were involved with Monday afternoon ended near Selma.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Special Agent Jason Ward, a driver traveling west on U.S. 80 was injured at around 3:30 p.m. in an officer involved shooting. Ward said Alabama State Troopers started a police pursuit of the driver and were assisted by the Selma Police Department. Ward said shots were fired, injuring the driver.

The pursuit ended near the Selma Curb Market, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 80 and Old Montgomery Highway, not far from the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Photos from the scene showed multiple law enforcement officers in an area that was marked off with police tape. A dark-color Nissan Sedan appeared to be the focus of the investigation. The vehicle had a blown out rear tire and what appeared to be multiple bullet holes in the windows and windshield.

An Alabama State Trooper helicopter could also be seen overhead.

According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, the suspect was shot several times. That person, who has not been identified, was airlifted from the scene and taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, according to Ward. The severity of injuries was not given.

Jackson could confirm the suspect was from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area but did not specify why they were involved in a chase. The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

