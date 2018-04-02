Man in custody after barricading self inside Elmore County home

Deputies were called to a residence in the 6100 block of Deatsville Highway. The man had barricaded himself in the home. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Authorities were able to take him into custody without any injuries.

A domestic related call ended with one man in custody Monday afternoon, Elmore County Sheriff's Official Chief Lowrey said.

According to Lowrey, deputies were called to a residence in the 6100 block of Deatsville Highway. The man had barricaded himself in the home.

Authorities were able to take him into custody without any injuries. He has outstanding warrants from another jurisdiction, but additional charges are not pending.

The man's name has not been released.

