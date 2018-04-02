Churches to meet, discuss ways to strengthen neighborhoods

The breakfast will take place on Wednesday at the Farmers Market Cafe beginning at 8:00 a.m. (Source: Central Alabama Community Foundation)

The Central Alabama Community Foundation is bringing ministers of all denominations together to discuss how churches can help the youth. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Central Alabama Community Foundation is bringing ministers of all denominations together to discuss how churches can help the youth.

After months of planning, they will hold a breakfast on Wednesday.

“We’re just going to have a very informal conversation about what’s currently going on with different churches in the area and what churches might be thinking of doing in the area," Burton Ward, president of the Alabama Community Foundation, said.

They will also be discussing "different ways of how we as the church community can reach out to the youth," Ward said.

Ward said that she is a part of a youth task force that was organized by Montgomery's mayor, Todd Strange.

“This is an initiative out of that task force of what the city can do to help our youth, because we just want to envelop them (the youth) and bring them in and any services anything they need, we want to provide it," Ward said. "Churches play such a vital part in our community and we want to sit down and just have a conversation about what all they’re currently doing and maybe get some ideas for some other churches if they’re not currently doing something and they can steal somebody else’s idea.”

“This is an opportunity to hear from those that have been successful and also to encourage others to go out and continue the success that others have benefited from,” Mayor Todd Strange said.

He said the idea for the Community Ministers Breakfast came about when he saw an increase in youth crime in the area.

“It happened about 12 or 14 months ago when this young person in Chisholm was shot and it also happened when we had some shootings on school campuses," Strange said.

His goal for Montgomery's youth is to one day make sure that "every youth in Montgomery has a mentor or somebody that they can go to when they need help."

And the Community Ministers Breakfast is just the beginning.

The breakfast will take place on Wednesday at the Farmers Market Cafe beginning at 8:00 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.