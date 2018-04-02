Josh: Next system brings more storms

Another calm, comfortable night is ahead for Alabama; we expect clear skies and temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s by sunrise Tuesday. Tomorrow will be mostly dry; we're including a small (20%) chance of a quick shower late tomorrow. The best chance of any rain Tuesday afternoon will come west of I-65...

A line of showers and thunderstorms sweeps across the state late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, bringing heavy rain and some gusty wind along for the ride. We'll note the Storm Prediction Center has outlooked parts of north and west Alabama in a Slight (2 out of 5) risk, with a Marginal risk for our area. That said, we don't expect much, if any, damaging weather out of this line of storms. The best dynamics pass well north of here, and the storms are coming through in the dead of night, when heating and storm energy are minimized.

It will turn noticeably colder behind this front; temperatures will drop into the 50s Wednesday afternoon - and keep dropping from there! We'll end up in the mid to upper 30s by sunrise Thursday morning. As of this writing, it seems that we'll stay just warm enough to avoid frost, but it will be a close call. We'll watch carefully...

Josh Johnson, WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.