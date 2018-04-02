Montgomery County suing opioid manufacturers and distributors

Montgomery County is the latest local government to file suit against prescription drug manufacturers and distributors. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Montgomery County is the latest local government to file suit against prescription drug manufacturers and distributors.

The suit implicates the companies in the ongoing opioid crisis.

Beasley Allen filed the lawsuit on behalf of Montgomery County, claiming the marketing of these drugs has contributed to the opioid epidemic.

"Responding to the opioid crisis has required Montgomery County to sustain economic damages and to continue to bear a significant financial burden," according to Beasley Allen.

Nationally, opioids are responsible for killing more than 183,000 people since 1999, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Beasley Allen has filed similar lawsuits on behalf of a number of Alabama municipalities and counties, as well as several governmental entities in other states.

The firm also is representing the State of Alabama in its opioid lawsuit against Purdue Pharmaceuticals.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.